Gena Asevedo of Maumas Center speaks at Aug. 28 Kiwanis Meeting

Kiwanis Club of St. Bernard-Arabi guest speaker on August 28 was Gena Asevedo with the Maumas Center (the Planetarium). Ms. Asevedo went from RN to Teacher with a Masters in Eduction and writing curriculum for St. Bernard Parish School System. With a passion for science and teaching the now director and operator of the planetarium is a great asset to our students.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/