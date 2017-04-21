Gamma Beta Phi Members from Nunez Bring Easter to Local Children

Members of Gamma Beta Phi Honor Society at Nunez Community College gathered donations and put together 20 Easter baskets for children at the St. Bernard Battered Women’s Program. Students and staff from Nunez assembled the baskets on Wednesday, April 12 along with some help from staff of the Greater New Orleans Federal Credit Union (GNOFCU).

The baskets were made with generous contributions from the Gamma Beta Phi members, Nunez faculty, staff, and students and employees of GNOFCU. Gamma Beta Phi Society was chartered in 1964 in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Today Gamma Beta Phi has chapters across the country. The Society regularly inducts academically excellent students who share its mission of promoting education and providing community service. In recent years, The Gamma Beta Phi Society has supported various charities such as: St. Jude Children’s Hospital, the Heavenly Hats Foundation, and Heifer International. There are approximately 40,000 active student members of Gamma Beta Phi.

