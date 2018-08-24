Full Count Athletic Facility holds Ribbon Cutting

Full Count Athletic Facility, LLC recently held a Ribbon Cutting ceremony at 416 Magistrate Street in Chalmette. Owners Grant Schulz and Cliff LaFrance were joined by Parish President Guy McInnis, Councilmember-at- Large and Chamber Chair Kerri Callais, District D Councilmember Wanda Alcon, Sheriff James Pohlmann, Assessor Jaylynn Bergeron Turner, State Representative Ray Garofalo, St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce Director Cathy Alfonso, Chamber Board Member Fred Sigur and St. Bernard Economic Development’s Community Relations Manager Danielle Martin. Full Count Athletic Facility LLC (“Full Count”) is located in an 11,000 square/ft. indoor, climate controlled, well equipped, turf building that provides a centralized location for guests to learn and practice baseball, softball and general athletic training. The facility includes: two 65 ft. batting cages, five 70 ft. batting cages/pitching lanes that can be converted into ten 35 ft. cages, two 65 ft. pitching lanes with mounds, and skills area with equipment for speed/agility and strength/conditioning training.

