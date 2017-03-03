Free Oil Painting demo: March 9

The St. Bernard Art Guild will hold a free Oil Painting demonstration by Artist Joan Bonner at the monthly meeting to be held on Thursday, March 9 at Paintin’ Da Parish, 700 West Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette, at 6:30 pm. Born in Michigan, Joan has been painting since childhood. She and her family moved to New Orleans in 1972 where she became a full time artist selling her wildlife and nature paintings on driftwood at Jackson Square in the French Quarter. She also does several art shows around the country and has won several awards. She has been studying art at the New Orleans Academy of Fine Art for many years and does oil on canvas paintings there.

