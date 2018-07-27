Four St. Bernard students awarded scholarships

The St. Bernard Chapter of the Louisiana Volunteers for Family and Community (SBVFC), an organization under the auspices of the LSU Agriculture Center, has awarded four scholarships for the 2018-2019 school year to residents of St. Bernard Parish. The funds for three of these scholarships were raised from the Christmas Fashion Show and Luncheon and the remaining funding came from the SBVFC Council Treasury. The recipients are Gabrielle Ducote, Caleigh Armand, and Veronica Wilson from Chalmette High School, and Mattie Zimmer from Holy Rosary High School.

