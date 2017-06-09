Four scholarships for St. Bernard students awarded

The St. Bernard Chapter of the Louisiana Volunteers for Family and Community, an organization under the auspices of the LSU Agriculture Center, has awarded four $1000 scholarships for the 2017-2018 school year to residents of St. Bernard Parish. The funds for three of these scholarships were raised from the Christmas Fashion Show Luncheon and the remaining funding came from the SBVFC Council Treasury. The recipients are Tiffani L. Poteet from Chalmette High School, John L. Scheuermann, Jr. from Holy Cross High School, and Brianna L. Brewer and Amanda E. Lauga from Cabrini High School.

