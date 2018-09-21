Foster Tarp and Canvas celebrates Grand Opening

Foster Tarp and Canvas (formerly Foster Corporation) celebrated a Ribbon Cutting at their new location 4901 Paris Road in Chalmette. Foster Tarp and Canvas repairs tarps and manufactures custom vinyl and canvas industrial tarps, covers, curtains, boat tops, mesh tarps and more. The company also sells flags, canvas industrial bags, buckets and trays. The hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with summer hours 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information on Foster Tarp and Canvas, contact 504.279.8253.

