First Lady Laurie McInnis, wife of Parish President Guy McInnis, hosted the Third Annual First Lady Easter Egg Hunt on Sunday, March 18. All children and families of St. Bernard Parish were invited. The day was filled with activities ranging from a traditional Easter Egg Hunt, Easter Bunny picture station, various yard games, obstacle course, train rides and more!

