Fire Engineer Stephen Dysart receives Lifesaver Award

Fire Engineer Stephen Dysart started his career with the St. Bernard Parish Fire Department in December of 2011. He attended the LSU Fire Academy, graduating after 12 weeks with National certifications in Firefighting and Hazardous Materials Operations. He is also certified nationally as an Emergency Medical Responder, Fire Service Instructor I and Fire Officer I. Engineer Dysart served in the United States Marine Corps and Reserves from 2008 through 2016. Not only does he serve his community, but also his country. He was deployed in Afghanistan for one tour of duty while on military leave with the Department that lasted one year. He was promoted to Fire Engineer January 23, 2017 after passing the State’s written examination.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/