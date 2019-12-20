Family Health and Wellness holds ribbon cutting ceremony

Family Health and Wellness held a Ribbon Cutting ceremony today at 410 W. Judge Perez Drive in Chalmette. On hand for the ribbon cutting were Parish President Guy McInnis, St. Bernard Parish Sheriff James Pohlmann and St. Bernard Chamber’s Chief Executive Officer Elizabeth Dauterive. Family Health and Wellness offers services in primary health care such as annual physicals, well visits, nutrition counseling, allergy testing, hormone replacement treatment, minor dermatological surgeries and skin evaluations.

