Fair Grounds Opens 14th Off-Track-Betting Facility in Meraux

The Fair Grounds held a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to mark the grand opening of its newest Off-Track Betting (OTB) facility in Meraux. The Meraux OTB, located at 4224 EastJudge Perez Drive in Meraux, LA, has 60 video poker games, a self-serve pari-mutuel horse wagering area, 8 large screen high-definition televisions, stadium-style seating anda menu concession station. The $2.0 Million Dollar investment in the Meraux OTB reflects a contemporary feel in decor with a balance of comfort for state-of-the-art gamingopportunities. Charleyn Gilmore, Parlor Manager of the Chalmette/Meraux Locations was born and raised in Arabi and is excited to be back home. Meraux OTB will host agrand opening weekend celebration with free food prepared by Fair Grounds’ Chef, Dwight Sherman, and culminate on Sunday with over $5,000 in cash drawings. This weekendalso marks the start of a month of celebratory offerings for customers that will include free food and drink, $15,000 in cash and prize giveaways as well as HDTV’s and iPaddrawings to end the month. A full schedule is available at the location and participants must be 21 or older to enter.

