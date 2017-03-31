Executive Director of the St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation speaks at March 14 Kiwanis meeting

Andrew P. Jacques, Executive Director of the St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation (SBEDF) was the speaker at the Kiwanis meeting on March 14. SBEDF is the official economic development organization of St. Bernard Parish. Our mission is to retain and create jobs, build prosperity, and improve the quality of life for St. Bernard citizens. Mr Jacques gave this weeks Kiwanis meeting a great overview on the Start-Up St. Bernard Competition with a winners prize of $120,000. Kiwanis Club of St. Bernard-Arabi added a two-year Corporate Membership valued at $240. For information about the Kiwanis Club of St. Bernard or to join, please contact Robby Showalter at 504.616.7312. Pictured, from left: Kristine Koepp, Amanda Hardesty, Andrew P. Jacques E.D. SBEDF & Chris Haines of the Meraux Foundation, a major Sponsor of the SBEDF Start-Up St. Bernard Competition.

