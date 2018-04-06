Emergency Response Training at Nunez Community College

St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office met with Nunez Community College leaders to discuss emergency response training.

The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office met with Nunez Community College faculty and staff members Friday, March 23 to discuss response training for various types of emergencies they may encounter on campus, including armed intruder situations, Sheriff James Pohlmann said.

Sheriff Office deputies spoke with Nunez leaders about ways the Sheriff’s Office can help them better prepare should they be faced with having to protect their campus and students from harm.

