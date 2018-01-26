Duck Hunters celebrate the close of the season with Duck Gumbo at Crevasse 22 | River House on Jan. 28

An exhibition exploring the migration patterns of all species of life using the metaphor of birds and boats at Crevasse 22 | River House in Poydras, at 8122 Saro Lane, celebrates with duck hunters whose habitat and way of life are threatened.

Artist Jana Napoli has mounted an evocative exhibition of work that includes painted and mounted images of ducks as they are spread out on the ground by hunters after the hunt, with videos of the hunters who address the disappearance of the marshes due to coastal erosion and ocean rise.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/