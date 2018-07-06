Deputies undergo continued training

St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office Sgt. David Culpepper and Cpl. Tommy Duplessis traveled to Lowell, Massachusetts June 5 through 8 to obtain various training certifications offered by Safariland Training Group, Sheri‑ James Pohlmann said.

During the four-day course of study, Sgt. Culpepper received recertification as an instructor in chemical munitions, less lethal impact munitions, distraction devices and pepper spray.

