Davies Elementary first PTO meeting of school year

Joseph Davies Elementary School hosted its first PTO (Parent/ Teacher Organization) meeting of the school year on Tuesday, September 19. The topic of this meeting was internet safety. Special Agent Brian Brown from the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation assigned to the Internet Crimes Against Children Team was the guest speaker. He shared helpful tips with parents and teachers on how parents can help keep their children safe while using the internet. It was a very informative and eye-opening meeting.

Brandy Tucker’s fourth grade class performed during the PTO meeting showcasing their knowledge of geography. Tucker uses music and movement in her class to engage her students in learning. They students sang songs they’ve learned for everyone in attendance at this meeting.

