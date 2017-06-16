DAR members attend 35th Annual Flag Day Ceremony

Members of the SE District National Society Daughters of the American Revolution took part in the 35th Annual Flag Day Ceremony sponsored by the St. Dominic Knights of Columbus Council #3729. Pictured at the base of the large flagpole on Harrison Avenue are, from left: Libby Bentson, St. Tammany Chapter, who gave a presentation on “Flag Etiquette”; Bonnie Cook of Francois de Lery Chapter; Cynthia Glancey of Spirit of ‘76 Chapter; Fay Champagne of Francois de Lery Chapter; and Claire Orth of Oliver Pollock Chapter.

