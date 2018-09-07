Danos Foundation and Shell Exploration and Production Company to donate 99 generators

The Danos Foundation and Shell Exploration and Production Company are working together to donate 50 new generators to local non-profit agencies who need them for their own mission-related use.

“The Danos Foundation is humbled to be in a position with Shell Exploration and Production Company to assist organizations in need and to positively impact communities where we live and work,” said Danos owner Mark Danos.

