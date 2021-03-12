Da Parish Nutrition and Finding Serenity Day Spa Ribbon Cutting

Da Parish Nutrition and Finding Serenity Day Spa held its ribbon cutting ceremony on March 2 at 1003 E. Judge Perez Dr. in Chalmette. On hand for the ribbon cutting were owners, Laure and Warren Newby III and son Kody Palmer, President McInnis and State Rep Ray Garofalo. At Finding Serenity we offer massages customized to our clients specific needs. Licensed since 2010, Warren specializes in medical and sports massage. Other modalities include Hot stone, Prenatal and Myofascial release. Da Parish Nutrition serves a wide variety of delicious and nutritious meal replacement shakes and loaded teas. We also seek to serve by offering a relaxing and cozy space to work, study, catch up with friends or just take a moment to yourself! We make it a priority to connect with each customer community as a whole. We will host special events throughout the year to serve the community and a variety of unique and exciting ways. Both businesses are concerned with the wellness and health of our clients; Mind, body and soul. For more information about Da Parish Nutrition, call by 504.220.8642 or visit https://www.facebook.com/DaParishNutrition/ For more information about Finding Serenity Day Spa, call 985.645.1518 or visit find ingserenitydayspa.com