St. Bernard Parish President Guy McInnis, Councilmembers Kerri Callais and Nathan Gorbaty were on hand for the Grand Opening of CrossCountry Mortgage in Chalmette. CrossCountry Mortgage, located at 908 W. Judge Perez Drive, offers home loans for purchases and refinances.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/