Community invited to take part in a birthday parade for Arabi 13-year-old with autism

For his 13th birthday James Dobson, a seventh grader at Andrew Jackson Middle School, would love to see you. But from a safe distance.

Throughout his life, James, who has autism, has seen attendance at his birthday parties dwindle as his peers have a harder time relating to him. His family still holds parties for James, but the guest list is generally limited to relatives.

This year, with the COVID-19 pandemic keeping everyone separated, James’ family thought up a solution to two problems.

On Friday, April 3, James’ family will host an outdoor birthday party for him at his grandparents’ house at 412 Parish Dr. in Arabi. From 1 to 2 p.m. they’re inviting everyone to drive by, honk their horns and shout happy birthday to a kid who could use some community spirit on his special day. And they think that good will could energize a lot of people who have been stuck inside the house for weeks.

“I think he would be amazed to see our community come together and show love,” said his mother, Kayla Mann.

If you would like to take part in James’ birthday parade, you can contact his mother at 504.717.1793. Or just drive by and give a honk and birthday wave.