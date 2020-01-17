Community College Advocacy Presentation held at Nunez

Dr. Tina Tinney (Chancellor of Nunez Community College) welcomed Louisiana's Community and Technical College System President (LCTCS), Dr. Monty Sullivan, to campus on Friday, January 10, as part of a statewide advocacy tour highlighting the important role Nunez and the other 11 community colleges in our state plays in workforce development and education.

In Dr. Tinney's opening remarks, she stated that, "Nunez's mission is to provide relevant and innovative training and education in an effort to prepare our students not only for jobs of tomorrow, but also for the jobs that don’t yet exist."

