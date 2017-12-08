We are in high speed holiday mode, as one event is over there is another one to take its place. Friday evening, a Christmas celebration took place at the Government Complex and was a complete success. Th e decorations, musical performances, and the companionship made this an event not to miss. Saturday morning, a Christmas give away occurred at the Palms. Th is was a real blessing for those who received this gesture of kindness. Saturday’s luncheon and fashion show by the St. Bernard Volunteers for Family and Community was in celebration of its 25th anniversary. It was a full house and everything was carefully planned from the prizes, raffles, food, and the fashion show of clothing available from local merchants. It was a lot of fun to see these amateur models strutting their stuff . Next year this is a do not miss event. Th ese ladies did a remarkable job and all enjoyed the luncheon.

