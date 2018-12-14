Clean Course Meals Ribbon Cutting

The owners of Clean Course Meals and Commit 2B Fit Nola celebrated a Ribbon Cutting today at 1800 E. Judge Perez Drive in Chalmette. Owners Kim Sawyers and Erika Jupiter were the winner of the 2018 Start-up St. Bernard Competition sponsored by St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation and Meraux Foundation. Clean Course Meals is a health restaurant featuring café-styled “grab and go” lunch. The café offers standard and rotating menus focused on fresh meal options for vegans, non-vegans and everyone in between.

