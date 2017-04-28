CHS Career and Technical Education Dept. Showcased

Chalmette High School’s mission is to provide quality educational instruction to prepare students for their choice of college or career. While CHS provides an outstanding foundation for students who are college bound, the school also has one of the best Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs in the state.

Offering students nearly 20 different opportunities to earn an Industry-based Certification (IBC), Chalmette High School provides students with courses to prepare them with the training and skills necessary to compete for high wage jobs post-graduation.

Several of these programs were recently on display at the second annual Chalmette High Top Chef Competition and Career and Technical Education Student Showcase.

