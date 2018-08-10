Chalmette Wings and Things celebrates ribbon cutting

Owners Sammie and Erika May held a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony of Chalmette Wings and Things at 2407 Paris Road in Chalmette. The owners were joined by Parish President Guy McInnis, State Representative Ray Garofalo, St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce Director Cathy Alfonso and Board Member Fred Sigur. Chalmette Wings and Things is locally owned and operated and features a variety of wings, wraps, bread pudding, peach cobbler and cucumber lemonade.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/