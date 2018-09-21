Chalmette Wal-Mart launches its Online Grocery Pickup

Wal-Mart Officials celebrated the opening of its Online Grocery Pick-up this morning at a Ribbon Cutting ceremony held at 8101 W. Judge Perez Drive in Chalmette. Online Grocery Manager Collis Linson was joined by his marketing team, Parish President Guy McInnis and State Representative Ray Garofalo. Wal-Mart offers its customers several options for picking up grocery and non-grocery items. Pickup: Today customers pick non-grocery items from store stock on Walmart.com to be picked up same day. Site-To-Store: customers order items online from Walmart. com to be shipped to and picked up from the store of their choice. Online Grocery Pickup customers order grocery and many non-grocery items from www.walmart. com/grocery, including temperature sensitive items and deli meats and cheeses. Online Grocery Delivery will be the new addition and fourth part of the business. The service is $9.95 added to your order total, but you can get the first delivery free with the promo code FRESHCAR.

The deliveries for Online Grocery will be carried out by a third party that partners with Walmart. All orders are picked by our trained shoppers and quality checked by management for satisfactory quality standards. Customers can order up to 7 days in advance for Online Grocery, customers pick the day and time they want the order. We try our best to get what the customer ordered, but if we can’t we find an equal or better substitute. For Online Grocery Pickup you can get $10 off your first order over $50 with promo code WOWFRESH. For more information, call the store at 504.312.1591.

