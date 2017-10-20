Chalmette Wal-Mart becomes 177th Training Academy

Officials celebrated the opening of the 177th Training Academy at the Wal-Mart Store #909 located at 8101 W. Judge Perez Drive in Chalmette. Wal-Mart Corporation plans to open 200 Training facilities. Sixty-two (62) associates participated in the first graduation ceremony at the Chalmette store.

The Training Academy includes a combination of classroom and on-the-floor training for store supervisors and department managers to become more customer-focused. For more information on the Training Academy visit www.walmart.com

