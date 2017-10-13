Chalmette Unbeaten In District Play

By Todd Nunez

The Chalmette High Lady Owl volleyball team finished the first round of District 7-I with an unbeaten 5-0 record. Chalmette beat Bonnabel in a hard fought five game match. Bonnabel was leading 2-1 after three games before the Lady Owls came from behind for the big win.

Freshman Emma Nunez played well in the win against the Lady Bruins from Bonnabel. Nunez had 16 kills to go along with 12 digs and seven blocks. Setter Victoria Pastrana had 31 assists and Cassidy Robin had 24 digs to lead the Lady Owls.

