Chalmette State Farm Agent hosts blood drive

State Farm Agent Mel Malone hosted a blood drive for The Blood Center on July 12. The Blood Center reports that elevated needs at area hospitals have left The Blood Center with only a 1.5 day supply of life saving blood and blood components. There were 27 participants who donated blood to help reduce this critical blood shortage. Event partners included Safelite, Fradella’s, Earth & Body Spa, and McDonalds.

