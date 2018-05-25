Chalmette National Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony, Volunteer Projects Set

Join the Vietnam Veterans of VFW Post 3798, the National Park Service, and The National WWII Museum to honor Americaâ€™s fallen troops at Chalmette National Cemetery this Memorial Day.

The national cemetery is located at 8606 West St. Bernard Highway, Chalmette, and is part of Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve. All programs are free and open to the public. For more information call 504.281.0510 or visit www. nps.gov/jela

