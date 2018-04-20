Chalmette High student named National Merit Finalist

For the last four years, Chalmette High School has been home to some of the nation’s most promising high school seniors – students who were awarded the distinction of being named semifinalists for the National Merit Scholarship Program. This year, senior Meghan St. Angelo has exceeded this accomplishment by advancing to finalist status.

The National Merit Scholarship Program begins with a pool of over 1 million students who take the PSAT/ NMSQT at their respective schools. Roughly 1 percent – 16,000 – of those students are proclaimed semifinalists, and then approximately 15,000 of those semifinalists are named as finalists.

