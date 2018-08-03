Chalmette Congregation of The Church of Jesus Christ Finally Have a Home of Their Own

“Just as John the Baptist was a forerunner to prepare the way for the ministry of Jesus Christ, many people came before us and paved the way for the establishment of the Church in this area,” explained the New Orleans Stake President Greg Stock of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints during the building dedication for the Chalmette congregation’s new home of worship on Sunday July 22.

One of those members who helped pave the way is Craig Mackles, who joined the congregation in 1981. “Back then, we had to meet in school cafeterias. I have seen us grow before and know that through faith and hard work we can be a large congregation again.”

