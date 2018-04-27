Chalmette Bicycle Store Celebrates 55 Years in Business

Chalmette Bicycle celebrated its fifty-fifth Anniversary with a ribbon cutting at 111 E. St. Bernard Highway in Chalmette.

William and Annie Ybarzabal began Chalmette Bicycle in 1963. The store has become known throughout town for its iconic hanging bicycle. They specialize in sun bicycles, cruisers, lawnmowers and a wide variety of parts and accessories. Today, the store continues to be a family affair and is run by five Ybarzabal siblings: Catherine Ybarzabal Serpas, Mary Ybarzabal Foster, Melanie Ybarzabal Koons, Patricia Ybarzabal Cassange and William Ybarzabal, Jr.

