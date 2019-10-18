Calling It Home

“True Don Quixote”

Thursday evening was a preview of the “True Don Quixote” movie at the Chalmette Cinema. The movie was produced in St. Bernard at the film production facility, The Ranch. The film gave a new twist to the 400-yearold story of Don Quixote in a St. Bernard setting. If you watched the film, some cast and locations were solid St. Bernard. Sidney Torres and the Meraux Foundation sponsored the preview showing. There was a good crowd to see this first showing. Stay tuned for a possible second showing at another local theater.

Finally... Cooler Weather

Thank God, the weather has taken a turn to a little cooler weather and much needed rain. With a little luck, cooler weather will continue making it easier to work outside. There are some other benefits to cooler weather... more migrating ducks, less grass cutting, the start of winter crops, and some serious fishing of trout and redfish.

