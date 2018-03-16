Calling It Home

Friday morning at Chalmette High athletic field and stadium, the Special Olympics games began. For many of us the Winter Olympics came and went in Korea without much fanfare. Well, this was not how the games were for all Friday morning. High excitement, fun, and joy were the high points of the games. May be no records were broken in terms of conventional athletics but the levels of self confidence and self esteem for the participants reached all time highs. Thanks to all who helped to make this day special and to all the participants in the games. This was truly a special day of fun and happiness.

I made a quick visit to the Home and Garden Show at the Superdome. I was invited by the organizers, who also produced the balloon fest here in St. Bernard. The show filled the Superdome floor and even had a small house on display. I must confess the massage chairs were my favorite exhibit. I will be looking forward to this year’s Balloon Festival with an eye of new surprises.

