Calling It Home

by Jimmy Delery

As, Hurricane Irma approached the continent, I had to send an email to my friends and this is it:

Sunday morning

As the northern movement continues with Irma, we all watch in awe and reflect on our own scars. None of us wish this destruction on anyone else but so far we have been spared the bullet in Louisiana. There is no rhyme or rhythm for where these storms wreak their havoc. Harvey flooded America’s fourth largest city Houston and brought it to its knees. Now Florida is getting a kicking, the whole state. The healing process is long and things will never be the same. The expression it used to be, remember before the storm is now becoming all too often used throughout the Gulf Coast. At this point, all we can do is pray to the Almighty and keep our hearts open for those affected by the destruction of these storms, “Prays and Cares”.

Feeling the pain, Jimmy D.

Thank God the storm did not hit with the 185mph winds on continental US. There was a tremendous amount of damage anyway. In talking to my friends who lived thru K, we all admit surviving another storm in Louisiana would have been extremely painful. Most of us felt, we would not have the energy to make a comeback and our destiny would be to move to some place else. Living in exile would not be my choice in my golden years. A resilient coastline is our best protection. Smart planning and continual vigilance is imperative. Complacency is a certain path to destruction.

