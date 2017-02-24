Calling It Home

by Jimmy Delery

With the excitement of the NBA All Stars game in New Orleans, Chalmette High had a special visitor. A name you may remember from pre-K is Arnie Fielkow. Fielkow along with retired NBA player Kenny Gattison, and retired WNBA player Babara Farris paid a visit last Thursday morning to Chalmette High. This was not a basketball clinic for ball playing techniques but a life skills mentoring session.

Fielkow’s message was be prepared for life by having a vision for what you want to accomplish with your personal skills. Fielkow finished his academic studies with Law School only to find himself to have a world wind job career in sports and even New Orleans politics. Today, he is a vice president with the NBA retired Players Association in Chicago.

