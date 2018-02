Café Glace Rolled Ice Cream Ribbon Cutting

St. Bernard Parish President Guy McInnis, State Representative Ray Garofalo and members of the St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce joined owners Roy and Evelyn Chavez for the Grand Opening of Café Glace in Chalmette. Café Glace, located at 9212 W. Judge Perez Drive, features fresh rolled ice cream made to order.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/