C and C Diner Ribbon Cutting

C and C Diner celebrated a Ribbon Cutting in early November at 7907 E. St. Bernard Highway in Violet. Owner Charlene Unbehagen was joined by Councilman-at-Large, Councilmembers and members of the St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce. C and C Diner is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, contact the restaurant at 504.267.4532 or visit www.facebook.com/candcdiner.

