The St. Bernard Business and Professional Women’s Club recently had their Installation of New Officers for 2018-2019. Serving on the Board for this term are Lisa Marie Brandon, President; Claudette Reuther, Vice-President; Lena Nunez, Treasurer; and Tina Guillot, Secretary.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/