Borgnemouth Park Donation

Kevin Williams, front right, one of the organizers of the recent St. Bernard Salutes America Fourth of July Celebration at Torres Park in Chalmette, presented the St. Bernard Parish Council and George Woolforth of the Recreation Department, front center, with a $1,900 donation raised during the Independence Day event. The donation will be put to use at Borgnemouth Park in Meraux.

