Borchers and Simon of SBSO speak at July AARP meeting

Charles Borchers and Stanley Simon with the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Department spoke at the July meeting of the AARP Pakenham Chapter #3926. Pictured above from left are Dody Bayard, George Virga, Charles Borchers, Stanley Simon, Carolyn Constance and Jack Muller. The club meets the fourth Saturday of the month (January-November) for 10 a.m. at the Council on Aging, 8201-A W. Judge Perez Dr. The next meeting is Saturday, August 26. For more information please contact George Virga, President at 504.278.1367.

