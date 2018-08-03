Boat Blessings and Royal Courts

The Hopedale, Shell Beach, and Yscloskey Boat Blessing will be held this Saturday, August 4, at Robin’s Seafood. The Archbishop will begin blessing the fleet at 1 p.m. And next Saturday, on August 11, the Delacroix Island Boat Blessing will be held at the Delacroix Island Fishing Pier. The Archbishop will begin blessing the fleet at 1 p.m. There will be food and entertainment from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

This year’s Hopedale, Shell Beach and Yscloskey 2018 Royal Court includes Queen Victoria Sanders and King Hunter Brandt, Captains Anna’ Robin and Charlie Robin, Crab Maid Mallory Battle and Duke Travis Henry, Oyster Maid Holly Robin, 2017 return queen Destiny Blanchard and return king Roy Campo.

