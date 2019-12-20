Bluebird Park Universal Playground opens in Chalmette

St. Bernard Parish Government Officials celebrated an Open House at Bluebird Park Playground in Chalmette. Bluebird Park, located at 24 E. Chalmette Circle, emphasizes special needs facilities and a universal playground design that the entire family can enjoy together. It also features 34 different accessible play unit components including a sensory play center, spinners, a roller slide, specialty swings, a central play structure, an accessible covered picnic area, an off-street parking lot, and specially designed handicapped restrooms.

