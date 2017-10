This week’s speaker at the Kiwanis Club of St. Bernard-Arabi was Dean Arnett of Odyssey House Donor and Community Relations Specialist. Mr. Arnett gave us a an overview of Odyssey House Louisiana and its history in New Orleans dating back to 1866.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/