Arlene Meraux Elementary School

Recently, Mrs. Farragut, the Art teacher at Arlene Meraux Elementary taught her students about the Caves of Lascaux in France. After going on a virtual tour, students discussed the first forms of drawing and what mediums were used to create this art. Students then began to sketch their own renditions of the animals on the walls of the Caves of Lascaux. In the photo is Mrs. Amanda Farragut stands with one of her students, Kennedy Woodward, who is currently in the first grade.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/