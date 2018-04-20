American Cancer Society, St. Bernard Parish lead the fi ght for against cancer through Relay For Life Event

On Saturday, April 21, hundreds of participants will join together at the annual Relay For Life of St. Bernard Parish at Val Reiss Sports Complex to help the American Cancer Society attack cancer from every angle. The event starts at 2 p.m.

Josie Dietz, Volunteer Event Lead added, “We strive every year to get the word out to the public about what the American Cancer Society has to offer. There are people who care about you and are ready to help you and your loved ones facing cancer. In this position for the past two years as Event Lead, I am learning that not everyone knows the American Cancer Society has resources out there to support them. My goal is to get the word out. My passion is to help those who need the help. We all know someone who has been affected by cancer one way or another. Come out on April 21st at Val Riess Park and see what we are all about. Be part of the progress in helping our community.”

