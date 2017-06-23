Alvarez named Artist of the Season for Summer 2017

The St. Bernard Art Guild has chosen Marie Alvarez as the Artist of the Season for Summer of 2017 with her photo entry, “Wildflower Beauty,” a lovely canvas print of coneflower. As an active member of the Art Guild, Marie has received numerous awards for entries in the art guild shows. Owner of AlphaOmega Photography LLC, Alvarez said being a member of the St. Bernard Art Guild has helped foster her development as an artist and photographer.

