Academic Games Team Takes Home National Awards

St. Bernard Parish’s Academic Games Team competed in Wheeling, West Virginia recently joining over 2,000 students from across the nation.

Academic Games is a tournament style academic competition where students are challenged to use higher order thinking skills in the subjects of language arts, English, history, and mathematics.

Superintendent Doris Voitier said this activity is near and dear to her heart.

